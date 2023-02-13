Sheriff’s Office investigates murder/suicide

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2023 at 3:41 pm

SMITH COUNTY — Authorities say a murder/suicide is under investigation in Smith County. Officials say at 8:53 p.m. on Friday, Smith County Communications received a 911 call from a reportedly frantic female advising that her son, Cody Hand, had just shot her husband, Dale Hand, and she believed her husband was dead. Deputies responded to an address on County Road 3111 near Gladewater. While deputies were responding to the location, they were informed that Cody Hand was still armed. Moments later, deputies were informed that Cody Hand had just shot himself.

Upon the arrival of deputies and a state trooper, Cody Hand was found in the front yard deceased from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a news release. Shortly thereafter, Dale Hand was located within the residence, also deceased from a gunshot wound to the head. Smith County investigators and the Crime Scene Unit arrived on location to begin their investigation. Smith County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Curtis Wulf arrived on scene for the inquest. Judge Wulf ordered an autopsy and both of the bodies were removed to Forensic Medical in Tyler. The sheriff’s office says after obtaining witness statements and from evidence at the scene, this has been determined to be a murder/suicide.

