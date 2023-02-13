The Farmer’s Dog Super Bowl ad ranked as this year’s best

February 13, 2023

Courtesy The Farmer's Dog

With Super Bowl LVII in the record books, USA Today has posted its annual post-game analysis of this year's Super Bowl commercials.

The dog food company The Farmer's Dog's ad ranked as tops based on the votes of Ad Meter analysts, who pored through all 51 commercials that ran during this year's big game.

The spot, dubbed "Forever," followed a little girl's journey with her beloved dog, from his puppy days when she was a kid, through the pooch's senior years, when the little girl is now a mother.

In second place was the NFL's "Run with it" commercial, which saw sideline analyst Erin Andrews literally going the extra mile for an interview with Mexico's nation flag football team captain Diana Flores, who dips and dodges with Andrews in tow.



Speaking of head-fakes, ranking third was another sentimental pet spot, Amazon's "Saving Sawyer" offering. The ad showed a family bonding with their dog during lockdown, and how the dog doesn't adjust well at all to life getting back to "normal." When the family is shown ordering a crate, and later driving with it in the car, dog lovers think the worst for the pooch — that is, until they introduce their dog to a furry friend to keep her company.

Real-life husband and wife Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez helped Dunkin' nab the fourth spot: "Drive Thru" has the real-life Dunkin' fan Affleck working there, to J.Lo's shock.

Rounding out the top five, according to the Ad Meter poll, was PopCorner's Breaking Good ad, which reunited Breaking Bad Emmy winners Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in character, pushing chips instead of meth.



















