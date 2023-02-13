Tyler Municipal Court offers “Warrant Solution Program” throughout February

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2023 at 1:36 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler Municipal Court is offering a Warrant Solution Program for the month of February. According to a news release, any defendant with outstanding City of Tyler warrants may voluntarily appear in Court to request a payment plan without the risk of being arrested. Defendants eligible for the Warrant Solution Program will receive 1) a $50 reduction on each outstanding case and be allowed 14 days to make the initial down payment to establish a payment plan, or 2) receive a $50 reduction on each outstanding case and an additional $25 reduction on each unadjudicated case if the entire balance is paid in full. Defendants who are unable to pay the authorized monthly installment will be allowed the opportunity to see a judge to explain their circumstances.

“As our community recovers from a variety of difficulties at the local and national level, the Tyler Municipal Court hopes to assist defendants in resolving their court business while complying with federal, state and local laws, policies and procedures,” said Presiding Judge Amy McCullough as quoted in the release. The program began on Feb. 1 and will end on Feb. 28 to allow customers the opportunity to handle their court business voluntarily. This program is not available to defendants who are arrested on outstanding warrants. To learn more about Tyler Municipal Court’s Warrant Solution Program or to find out if you’re eligible, contact the Court at (903) 531-1266 or at 813 N. Broadway Ave. from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

