Report: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox “haven’t officially called off the engagement”

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2023 at 1:18 pm

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are reportedly still technically together amid rumors of a breakup.

People cites a source claiming that the "Bloody Valentine" rocker and the Jennifer's Body actor "haven't officially called off the engagement," but added that Fox "took her ring off."

"They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time," the source reports, adding that the couple "had a fight over the weekend," which left Fox "very upset." The source also claims that Fox "won't speak" to Kelly.

Kelly and Fox's reps did not respond to People's request for comment.

Kelly and Fox began dating after working on the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass together. They confirmed their relationship after Fox starred in the 2020 video for Kelly's song "Bloody Valentine" and got engaged in January 2022. Reports that the pair had called it quits began last weekend when Fox removed photos of her and Kelly from her Instagram account, which she later deactivated.

Amid their relationship, Kelly and Fox have made unusual headlines, including for claiming to drink each other's blood and that Fox's engagement ring — presumably the one she's reportedly now taken off — had a band of thorns that makes it painful to remove.

Kelly and Fox celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement in January and attended the Grammys together earlier this month.

