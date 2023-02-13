11 states consider “right to repair” for farming equipment

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2023 at 12:42 pm

DENVER (AP/Staff) — Lawmakers in Colorado and 10 other states, including Texas, have introduced bills that would force farming equipment manufacturers to provide the tools, software, parts, and manuals needed for farmers to do their own repairs. The bills are a response to farmers unable to repair their own tractors and combines, forcing them to wait sometimes days and paying steep labor costs. The Colorado proposition has found pushback from manufacturers worried about releasing trade secrets, the safety of users who could more easily tinker with the software, and the operator’s ability to bypass the emissions controller.

