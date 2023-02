Significant portion of Chinese balloon payload recovered, US official says

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2023 at 12:18 pm

Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- A crane ship on the scene where a Chinese surveillance balloon went down in waters off South Carolina has picked up a significant portion of the balloon’s payload that measured 30-feet-long and had all of craft's tech gear and antennas, a U.S. official said Monday.

