Man arrested after short pursuit involving crash, injuries

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2023 at 12:00 pm

TYLER — Officials are releasing details on a brief weekend chase that involved a collision and injuries. According to a news release, at 5:50 Saturday morning, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received information that Steven Shelton-Groves was in the area of Hebron Road and County Road 384 driving a U-Haul van, allegedly with stolen property. It was also discovered that Shelton-Groves had an outstanding warrant for parole violation stemming from an alleged weapons violation and was flagged as potentially being armed and dangerous. A Smith County deputy was driving near the area and was stopped at Old Longview Road and Loop 323 when she observed a U-Haul with a man driving. She then followed the vehicle, reportedly observed multiple traffic violations, and initiated a traffic stop.

Officials say the man pulled over on Old Longview Road and the deputy initiated high risk stop procedures. According to a news release, she ordered the suspect to turn off the vehicle but he refused and accelerated away from the area. The deputy activated lights and siren on her patrol vehicle and pursued the suspect. The pursuit ended near the intersection of E. Fifth Street and SSE Loop 323 in Tyler. The suspect continued east on Fifth Street disregarding a red signal light, according to the release. He then reportedly struck two vehicles that were headed south on Loop 323. Officials say several people were injured as a result of the collision, including the suspect and his female passenger.

The driver of the U-Haul was positively identified as Groves, 29, of Bullard, according to the release. He was transported to UT Health Main by UT Health EMS and was admitted into the hospital. On Sunday, Shelton-Groves was released from the hospital and booked into the Smith County Jail for the parole violation warrant and for allegedly evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

