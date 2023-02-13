Kansas City Chiefs players welcome babies before and after Super Bowl

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2023 at 9:57 am

(NEW YORK) -- Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti had an “unbelievable” Sunday and it wasn’t just because the Chiefs emerged victorious over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Nick's wife, Christina Allegretti, gave birth to the couple’s twins early Sunday morning, according to a locker room interview clip shared by a Chiefs Digest writer.

Allegretti told Chiefs Digest that Feb. 12 would be a memorable one for him.

“It’s the best day of my life no matter what – 3:30, 4 a.m. – I became a dad, father of two daughters. Unbelievable. And now, I’ve got a ring for both of them. Incredible, cannot believe it,” the 26-year-old said.

Allegretti joined the Chiefs in 2019 and won his first Super Bowl ring when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 during Super Bowl LIV in 2020. The Chiefs’ 38-35 win against the Eagles gives Allegretti his second Super Bowl ring, hence the two coveted rings for each of his newborn twin girls.

Allegretti wasn’t the only Chiefs player on baby watch over the weekend. Teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. also tweeted on Sunday that his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, had gone into labor.

“OMG HER WATER BROKE,” the wide receiver wrote, adding three eye emojis.

On Monday morning, the 24-year-old tweeted again, writing, “He’s HERE !!!!!!”

