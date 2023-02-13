From rain to snow, severe weather expected throughout the US this week

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2023 at 9:47 am

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- More than 40 million Americans are at risk of experiencing storms this week, as a severe weather outbreak is possible in various parts of the U.S.

The mid-week weather outbreaks could bring damaging winds and tornadoes to people living in the Gulf to the Great Lakes and heavy snow to those in the Pacific Northwest.

Rain and snow will push into Portland, Oregon and Seattle on Monday, as well as New Mexico and Arizona.

By Monday afternoon, snow will reach southwestern Colorado, according to meteorologists.

Rain is expected from Austin, Texas, to Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday morning, with snow scattered throughout the Rockies and Cascades.

Tuesday evening will see rain move farther east, stretching from the Gulf of Mexico to the Canadian border along the Mississippi River Valley.

Heavy snow will continue for the Rockies and even the Sierra mountain range in California, especially in northern Sierra, where they haven't seen as much snow this season as the rest of the state.

This week's snow will reach more than a foot in parts of the Southwest and Northwest, including parts of Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Montana.

Storms in the South are expected on Wednesday evening, some of which may bring threatening wind and tornadoes to the area, which includes Dallas, Texas; Shreveport, Louisiana; Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis, Tennessee.

Those storms could continue overnight into Thursday as they move east.

By Thursday morning, the possibly severe storms are projected to move from Jackson, Mississippi, to Cincinnati, Ohio. Snow is also expected from Kansas City to Omaha to Milwaukee on Thursday.

A line of storms may stretch to the Great Lakes, passing through Nashville, Louisville, Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland on Thursday evening.

Rain showers are expected on Thursday in the northeast from Washington, D.C. to Boston, with snow in Chicago and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

There may be some reprieve for millions of people on Friday, as the severe weather isn't expected to continue once it reaches the East Coast.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back