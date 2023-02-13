Two plead guilty to trying to sell African elephant tusks

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2023 at 9:45 am

SMITH COUNTY — In a Tyler Federal Court last week, Dusty Caudill and David Bartlett pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to transport wildlife in Interstate Commerce and to violating the Endangered Species Act. In February of 2021, Caudill and Barlett attempted to negotiate the sale of two African elephant ivory tusks with an undercover U.S. Fish and Wildlife agent. The tusks were transported from Ardmore, Oklahoma, to Tyler. A third man, Darryl Garcia, still awaits his day in court.

