Today is Monday February 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Two plead guilty to trying to sell African elephant tusks

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2023 at 9:45 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Two plead guilty to trying to sell African elephant tusksSMITH COUNTY — In a Tyler Federal Court last week, Dusty Caudill and David Bartlett pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to transport wildlife in Interstate Commerce and to violating the Endangered Species Act. In February of 2021, Caudill and Barlett attempted to negotiate the sale of two African elephant ivory tusks with an undercover U.S. Fish and Wildlife agent. The tusks were transported from Ardmore, Oklahoma, to Tyler. A third man, Darryl Garcia, still awaits his day in court.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC