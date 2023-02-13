Today is Monday February 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome 4th child

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2023 at 8:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


20th Century Studios/Walt Disney Pictures

Hello, party of six.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their fourth child, Page Six confirms.

Lively seemingly confirmed the news on Sunday, sharing a carousel of photos which included one of herself with Reynolds and his mother and her baby bump noticeably missing.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023," she captioned the snapshots. "Been busy."

Lively, 35, and Reynolds, 46, already share three daughters -- eight-year-old James, six-year-old Inez, and three-year-old Betty.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC