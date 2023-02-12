No. 20 Texas women throttle TCU for 7th straight win

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2023 at 7:20 am

AUSTIN (AP) — DeYona Gaston and Shaylee Gonzales scored 16 points apiece, reserve Taylor Jones had a double-double and No. 20 Texas beat TCU 70-50. Jones scored 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked five shots. Gaston’s basket with 5:29 left in the first quarter broke a 9-all tie and Texas led for the remainder. The Longhorns closed the quarter with a 21-14 advantage and were up 35-26 at intermission. The lead grew to 52-38 after the third before closing it out in the final stanza. Tomi Taiwo scored 15 points for TCU.

