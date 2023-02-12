Today is Sunday February 12, 2023
Flagler scores 28, No. 14 Baylor rallies to beat No. 17 TCU

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2023 at 7:18 am
FORT WORTH (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 28 points as 14th-ranked Baylor rallied from a 10-point deficit to win 72-68 at No. 17 TCU. Flagler scored 16 points in a row for the Bears during their rally in the second half. LJ Cryer added 23 points for the 19-6 Bears. They have won nine of their last 10 games. Damion Baugh had 16 points and 10 assists for 17-8 TCU. The Horned Frogs played their fourth game in a row without top scorer Mike Miles Jr. and were also without injured big man Eddie Lampkin Jr. They have lost four of five.



