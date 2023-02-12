Today is Sunday February 12, 2023
Scheffler holds WM Phoenix Open lead in bid to repeat

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2023 at 7:16 am
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler held onto the lead Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open in a bid to successfully defend his title and regain the No. 1 spot in the world. The second-ranked Scheffler shot a 3-under 68 in front of some 200,000 fans at TPC Scottsdale to get to 13 under, two strokes ahead of third-ranked Jon Rahm and Nick Taylor. Rahm also had a 68, with the former Arizona State star holing a curling 40-footer for birdie on the stadium 16th for his third birdie in four holes. Taylor shot 67. Jordan Spieth and Adam Hadwin were 10 under.



