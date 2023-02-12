Today is Sunday February 12, 2023
Quick start and Taylor’s 23 help Texas A&M beat LSU 74-62

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2023 at 7:11 am
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 23 points and Texas A&M opened the game on a 26-4 run and beat LSU 74-62 for its third straight win. Texas A&M, which beat LSU 69-56 on Jan. 7, swept the season series for the first time since 2016-17. Dexter Dennis added 13 points for Texas A&M (18-7, 10-2). Taylor also made five shots from distance and Dennis had three, and the pair combined for all eight of the Aggies’ 3-pointers. Tyrece Radford had 12 points. Adam Miller scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers to lead LSU (12-13, 1-11).



