Terrence Ross eyes Mavericks once buyout complete

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2023 at 4:50 am
ByADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

Once Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross completes a contract buyout, the Dallas Mavericks have emerged as the frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Ross, 32, is expected to join a Mavericks bench that needs to replenish its backcourt depth after a trade to acquire Kyrie Irving last week.

As long as Ross agrees to a buyout by March 1, he’s eligible to be on his new team’s playoff roster.

Ross has played seven seasons in Orlando and shot 38% this year on 3-pointers. Ross played his first five NBA seasons with the Toronto Raptors and averaged 11 points and 36% 3-point shooting for his career.



