Rep. Moran introduces classified doc bill

Rep. Moran introduces classified doc billWASHINGTON – Texas Republican Congressman Nathaniel Moran Thursday introduced a bill designed so classified documents won’t be mishandled or misplaced. According to our news partner KETK, the proposed measure is called the Information Security Investment Act. If passed, it would stipulate that every member of federal government elected complete twice yearly training on how to safely keep and store classified documents. With the passage of the bill, those impacted by it, would need to have their training complete with a six month period.



