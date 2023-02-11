Today is Saturday February 11, 2023
Seven in hospital in Alba-Golden ISD bus crash

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2023 at 7:37 pm
Seven in hospital in Alba-Golden ISD bus crash SaturdayRAINS COUNTY – An early Saturday morning bus crash in Rains County, put six students and their bus driver from Alba-Golden ISD in a Tyler hospital. According to our news partner KETK, authorities say the bus, on the way to a UIL academic meet, crashed into a vehicle that had crossed the center line. The school district announced that no major injuries happened and those receiving medical care were starting to be released from the hospital by late morning.



