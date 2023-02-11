Cirelli scores twice, Lightning defeat Stars 3-1

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored twice, including the winner with 43 seconds to play, to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Victor Hedman took the puck behind the net and attempted a wrap-around, putting the puck in front for Cirelli to tap it past Dallas goalie Scott Wedgewood. Cirelli also assisted on Brandon Hagel’s empty-netter as time expired. In the Lightning’s last two games, both wins, Cirelli has two goals and two assists. Hagel has three goals and two assists in that span. Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy had 28 saves, allowing only Jamie Benn’s 21st goal this season in the second period. Wedgewood also made 28 saves. Dallas completes their homestand Tuesday against Boston.

