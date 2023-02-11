Rice scores 24, leads No. 5 Texas past West Virginia 94-60

AUSTIN (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice kept making shots, and the Texas guard wasn’t shy about celebrating. “Talks a lot,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said of Rice. Huggins’ team could do nothing to prevent Rice from scoring or letting the Mountaineers know about it en route to his season-best 24 points in just 17 minutes as No. 5 Texas defeated West Virginia 94-60 Saturday.

“I was just being competitive,” said Rice, a guard who transferred from New Mexico State.

Thanks largely to him, Texas (20-5) remained in first place in the Big 12 at 9-3, while West Virginia (15-10, 4-8) lost for the sixth time in its last seven games against the Longhorns.

Rice was nearly perfect: He converted 5 of 6 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 5 3-pointers and all 10 free throws. The Longhorns only missed one free throw in 25 attempts and hit 10 of 17 3-pointers.

Marcus Carr added 16 for Texas, making 7 of 11 shots and contributing four assists and three steals. Timmy Allen had 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists — and passed the 2,000-point mark for his five-year career (2,013 points in 144 games).

