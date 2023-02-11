Today is Saturday February 11, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Rice scores 24, leads No. 5 Texas past West Virginia 94-60

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2023 at 5:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice kept making shots, and the Texas guard wasn’t shy about celebrating. “Talks a lot,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said of Rice. Huggins’ team could do nothing to prevent Rice from scoring or letting the Mountaineers know about it en route to his season-best 24 points in just 17 minutes as No. 5 Texas defeated West Virginia 94-60 Saturday.

“I was just being competitive,” said Rice, a guard who transferred from New Mexico State.

Thanks largely to him, Texas (20-5) remained in first place in the Big 12 at 9-3, while West Virginia (15-10, 4-8) lost for the sixth time in its last seven games against the Longhorns.

Rice was nearly perfect: He converted 5 of 6 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 5 3-pointers and all 10 free throws. The Longhorns only missed one free throw in 25 attempts and hit 10 of 17 3-pointers.

Marcus Carr added 16 for Texas, making 7 of 11 shots and contributing four assists and three steals. Timmy Allen had 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists — and passed the 2,000-point mark for his five-year career (2,013 points in 144 games).



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC