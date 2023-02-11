Suit settled over sale of Texas school shooter’s ammo

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2023 at 5:41 am

HOUSTON (AP) — The families of those killed and injured in a 2018 Texas high school shooting have settled a lawsuit they had filed against a Tennessee-based online retailer accused of illegally selling ammunition to the student who authorities say fatally shot 10 people on campus. Retailer Lucky Gunner was accused of failing to verify Dimitrios Pagourtzis’ age when he bought more than 100 rounds of ammunition on two occasions before the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School, located about 35 miles southeast of Houston.

Pagourtzis was a 17-year-old student at the time of the shooting. Federal law prohibits minors from purchasing handgun ammunition, and bars licensed gun companies from selling to minors handgun or shotgun ammunition. Under the lawsuit’s settlement, which was announced on Thursday, Lucky Gunner agreed to maintain an age verification system for customers buying ammunition, said Alla Lefkowitz, with Everytown Law, the litigation arm of the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety. Other details of the lawsuit’s settlement are still confidential.

Go Back