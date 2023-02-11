New Mexico St. suspends operations of men’s basketball team

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2023 at 5:14 am

New Mexico State indefinitely suspended its men’s basketball program Friday night in a virtually unheard-of move that the university says is unrelated to a fatal shooting involving one of its players last year.



The school also placed first-year coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave for what it said were violations of university policy and separate from the Nov. 19 shooting of a student from rival University of New Mexico. Aggies power forward Mike Peake was suspended in early December while a third-party investigator looks into his involvement in the shooting in Albuquerque.The shut-down of a Division I program in midseason for reasons other than a spate of injuries or, more recently, a COVID-19 outbreak, is virtually unheard of. SMU’s football program canceled its 1988 season after the NCAA handed it the “death penalty” the year before, but that move was made before the season was underway.

Go Back