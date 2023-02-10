Upshur County Judge Jerald Dean Fowler pleads guilty to DWI charge

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2023 at 3:06 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY – Upshur County District Judge Jerald Dean Fowler II pleaded guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge according to Jacob Putman, the Smith County District Attorney, who presided over the case. Fowler was sentenced to one year of probation. He is the 115th District Court judge. Fowler was arrested after a crash in Gilmer in September of 2022. Putman said a DWI is not an offense that an official can be removed for. He said the state judicial conduct commission can decide whether they want to take action.

