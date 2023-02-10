Today is Friday February 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Upshur County Judge Jerald Dean Fowler pleads guilty to DWI charge

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2023 at 3:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Upshur County Judge Jerald Dean Fowler pleads guilty to DWI chargeUPSHUR COUNTY – Upshur County District Judge Jerald Dean Fowler II pleaded guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge according to Jacob Putman, the Smith County District Attorney, who presided over the case. Fowler was sentenced to one year of probation. He is the 115th District Court judge. Fowler was arrested after a crash in Gilmer in September of 2022. Putman said a DWI is not an offense that an official can be removed for. He said the state judicial conduct commission can decide whether they want to take action.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC