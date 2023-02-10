Today is Friday February 10, 2023
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2023 at 1:26 pm
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend: 

Netflix
You: Joe is back, and this time, he might have finally met his match, in season four of the drama series.

Your Place or MineReese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher play best friends on the brink of becoming more in this new romantic comedy.

HBO Max 
All That Breathes: Watch one of the films nominated for Best Documentary at this year’s Academy Awards, all about the connection between humans, wildlife, and climate change. 

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special: Harley goes above and beyond to make sure her first V-day with Ivy is perfect.

Paramount+ 
At Midnight: A hotel manager starts an unlikely romance with a Hollywood star in this new romantic comedy.

Prime Video 
Somebody I Used to Know: A woman reconnects with her ex-boyfriend while on a visit to her hometown in this new film.

Happy streaming!

