Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2023 at 1:26 pm

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

You: Joe is back, and this time, he might have finally met his match, in season four of the drama series.

Your Place or Mine: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher play best friends on the brink of becoming more in this new romantic comedy.

HBO Max

All That Breathes: Watch one of the films nominated for Best Documentary at this year’s Academy Awards, all about the connection between humans, wildlife, and climate change.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special: Harley goes above and beyond to make sure her first V-day with Ivy is perfect.

Paramount+

At Midnight: A hotel manager starts an unlikely romance with a Hollywood star in this new romantic comedy.

Prime Video

Somebody I Used to Know: A woman reconnects with her ex-boyfriend while on a visit to her hometown in this new film.

