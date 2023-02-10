Today is Friday February 10, 2023
And Just Like That … John Corbett is back in the ‘Sex and the City’ family

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2023 at 12:35 pm
Photo by MEGA/GC Images

After months of "will they or won't they" teasing worthy of the show itself, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed on her Instagram that John Corbett's Aiden Shaw is officially back in Carrie Bradshaw's arms.

On Thursday evening, SJP posted photos of her and Corbett smooching in character on a busy New York City street, noting, "This. Is. Not. A. Drill."

Corbett's official return led SATC fans to go berserk, including none other than Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow, who responded, "NO WAYYYYYY."

Among the post's nearly 793 million likes were Jennifer Aniston, Krysten Ritter, Mandy Moore and Cara Delevingne.

The HBO Max hit's official Instagram page reposted the photos, with the caption: "And just like that Carrie is back on her tiptoes."

There's no official release date for the second season of the SATC spinoff, though it has been speculated it could drop sometime this summer.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



