Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2023 at 11:23 am
DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020, igniting an ongoing FBI investigation into the three-term Republican. Under terms of a preliminary lawsuit settlement, Paxton made no admission of wrongdoing to accusations of bribery and abuse of office. He has denied his former deputy’s claims for years, calling them politically motivated. The settlement was filed Friday in a whistleblower lawsuit brought by four of the



