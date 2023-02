FBI searches former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home in classified documents probe

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2023 at 10:55 am

RYAN M. KELLY/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The FBI is conducting a consensual search of former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana Friday following the discovery of documents with classification markings last month, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The Department of Justice had been in contact with Pence's legal team to schedule the search and Pence's aides agreed to it.

The FBI declined to comment, referring questions to the Justice Department. The DOJ didn't immediately respond to comment.

Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing probes into former President Donald Trump, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News Thursday.

The subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith requests documents and testimony related to the failed attempt by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, sources told ABC News, which culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Classified documents were found at Pence's Indiana home in mid-January and turned over to the FBI at the time, sources told ABC News. A lawyer for Pence conducted the search and found around a dozen documents marked as classified.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back