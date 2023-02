Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2023 at 10:51 am

AUSTIN (AP) — Authorities say a driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor says in a statement that the vehicle was driven through the fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday in Austin. Taylor says the vehicle was then driven up the south steps of the building before stopping. Taylor says the investigation is ongoing and unspecified charges are pending against the driver. No other information was immediately released.

