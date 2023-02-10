Jennifer Lopez takes a subtle dig at husband Ben Affleck’s “happy face” in doctored trailer for his film ‘Air’

Jennifer Lopez has apparently decided to play along with the posts roasting her husband Ben Affleck's apparently less-than-thrilled expressions during last Sunday night's Grammy Awards, in a seemingly supportive post about Ben's forthcoming movie, Air.

The actress and recording artist reposted the trailer of her director hubby's film, about Nike's creation of the Air Jordan sneaker, noting, "AIR...cannot wait."

However, Jen slipped in a subtle dig at Affleck, in a scene in the '80s-set film that featured a glum-looking Affleck as Nike president Phil Knight: A legend under Ben's face that reads, "My husband's happy face."

It's literally a blink-and-you-miss-it modification to the actual trailer -- and judging by the replies from some of her 234 million followers -- many people did, commenting only on how excited they were for the Amazon Studios film.

That said, she also Tweeted a snap of the caption, meme-style, on her Twitter, so everyone can get in on the joke.

The Internet started buzzing Sunday night about Affleck's expressions, and an apparently tense exchange between the celebrity couple that even led some outlets to employ lip readers to see what the problem was.



The moment hearkened back to the famous 2016 "Sad Affleck" meme that came from the actor's looking distant while reacting to a question about negative reviews of his film Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

