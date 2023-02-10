In Brief: Amazon downloading new season of ‘The Peripheral’, and more

Amazon has renewed The Peripheral for a second season, according to Variety. Based on sci-fi author William Gibson's book of the same name, the series has Chloë Grace Moretz playing Flynn, a young woman who, along with her brother Burton -- played by Jack Reynor -- scrape a living in a near-future small-town America thanks to her skill as a VR gamer...

Viola Davis will be the recipient of the Film at Lincoln Center's 48th Chaplin Award at a gala evening in Davis’s honor on April 24 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York City. “Viola Davis brings her tremendous skill and fierce emotional intelligence to everything she does,” Lesli Klainberg, president of Film at Lincoln Center, said in a statement on Thursday. “The range of her accomplishments is remarkable — as an actor in film, television, and theater; as a producer opening doors for new voices; and as an inspirational memoirist. She is truly a force." Past Chaplin Award Gala Honorees include Helen Mirren, Spike Lee, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks...

The TV Academy and Fox have announced Monday, September 18 as the airdate for the 2023 Primetime Emmys. A host has yet to be announced. A week before the Fox telecast, the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10. An edited presentation of the combined two nights will be telecast on FXX. Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be announced Wednesday, July 12...

