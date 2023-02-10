Today is Friday February 10, 2023
Cowboys QB Prescott wins NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2023 at 3:58 am
PHOENIX (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award on Thursday night. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is the fourth Cowboys player to win the award, joining Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and former teammate Jason Witten. The award — which is picked from 32 nominees, one on each team — is given to an NFL player for his off-the-field community service activities, as well as on-the-field success. The Haughton, Louisiana, native lost his mother, Peggy, in 2013 to cancer when he was a quarterback at Mississippi State. His brother, Jace, died of suicide in 2020.



