Suspect arrested in ‘high-value theft’ in Phoenix amid Super Bowl events

(PHOENIX) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a "high-value theft" amid Super Bowl festivities in Phoenix, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to the report of a theft at a parking garage in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. Approximately $100,000 worth of production equipment had been taken from the location, police said.

The production equipment was "being utilized for events downtown," according to Phoenix Police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Scherer.

The victim was a third-party vendor for the Super Bowl Experience, occurring nearby, ABC Phoenix affiliate KNXV reported.

George Rodriguez, 36, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident and was booked on theft charges, police said.

Information gathered during the information led police to identify Rodriguez as "one of the people involved," Scherer said in a statement.

Booking records show Rodriguez was booked on Wednesday on one count of theft. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 16 in the case. Online court records do not list attorney information for Rodriguez.

The stolen production equipment was located and returned to the victim, police said.

"The investigation remains an open investigation as detectives continue to follow up on leads associated with the case," Scherer said.

The Super Bowl Experience is being held at the Phoenix Convention Center ahead of Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at Phoenix's State Farm Stadium.

Police said they have ramped up security ahead of Super Bowl 57, including updating security cameras around the downtown area.

