Today is Thursday February 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler implements Prior Service Credit Program for police hiring

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2023 at 2:37 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler implements Prior Service Credit Program for police hiringTYLER — The Tyler City Council signs off on a new hiring option for the police department. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh says the department has been working on the Prior Service Credit Program for quite some time. Under the program, new Tyler officers can get pay based on up to seven years’ prior experience with other police departments. Erbaugh notes that the move was very timely since hiring is underway as of February 10, continuing through March 16. He says the program is a good way to get more people to apply and that it’s great to have applicants with experience in police work. Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, you can click this link to submit your application.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC