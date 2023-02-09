Tyler implements Prior Service Credit Program for police hiring

TYLER — The Tyler City Council signs off on a new hiring option for the police department. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh says the department has been working on the Prior Service Credit Program for quite some time. Under the program, new Tyler officers can get pay based on up to seven years’ prior experience with other police departments. Erbaugh notes that the move was very timely since hiring is underway as of February 10, continuing through March 16. He says the program is a good way to get more people to apply and that it’s great to have applicants with experience in police work. Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, you can click this link to submit your application.

