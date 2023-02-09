Harrison Ford sings ’90s classic in new clip from Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking’

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2023 at 1:47 pm

Apple TV+

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Harrison Ford is winning praise for showing off his comedy chops in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, but he goes even further in a new clip posted by E!. In the snippet from the forthcoming episode, Ford also shows off his singing ability.

For better or worse.

The scene has Ford's Dr. Paul Rhoades exchanging "uncomfortable" jabs with Gaby, a fellow therapist who offers him a ride to work. That's when he asks Jessica Williams' character if she "can play that song that I like," which turns out to be Sugar Ray's "Every Morning."

Although Gaby rolls her eyes at the request, moments later they're duetting, even trading a high-five at the lyric mentioning a one-night stand.

The show itself may seem an out of character choice for the Indiana Jones actor, but Ford insists it all came down to the script from two-time Ted Lasso Emmy winner Brett Goldstein.

The 80-year-old actor explained to The Hollywood Reporter, "After two years of sitting on my a** during COVID, and waiting ... for Indiana Jones to start ... I wanted to do different things. So [Shrinking] came along, and then, very quickly after that, 1923 came along. I took the job without a script on both of them, on faith that the people who created the projects were going to deliver me a good script."

He added, "I'm excited to do another season of both."

Show co-creator Bill Lawrence, another Ted Lasso vet, insists to the trade Ford has the chops — for comedy, if not singing alterna-pop. "Initially, your thought is, 'OK, you're gonna write Harrison Ford gruff and everyone will do comedy around him.' A couple of episodes in, you're like ... 'Harrison Ford's here to make comedy, not to react to comedy.'"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back