Community mural painting event at P.T. Cole Park

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2023 at 1:41 pm
Community mural painting event at P.T. Cole ParkTYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful (KTyB) invites the community to help paint the next KTyB restroom mural at P.T. Cole Park on S. Vine St. The event will be held March 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. — just in time for the Grand Opening of the park after a full renovation on March 18. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times during the event. According to a news release, this mural will be the first restroom mural of its kind in Tyler, with all seven others being painted by an individual artist. For more information about mural opportunities or Keep Tyler Beautiful, visit this link, contact Erin Garner, KTyB Community Coordinator, at (903) 531-1335, or email KTyB@TylerTexas.com.



