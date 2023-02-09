Psychiatry chair announced for UT Tyler School of Medicine

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2023 at 1:32 pm

TYLER — Dr. Cheryl McCullumsmith has been appointed as the Robert M. Rogers Distinguished University Professor and Founding Chair for The Robert M. Rogers Department of Psychiatry at The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine, beginning June 2023. “We welcome Dr. McCullumsmith to UT Tyler, and with her expertise and experience in psychiatry and neuroscience, we look forward to the valuable contributions she will bring to the School of Medicine,” said UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun, as quoted in a news release. McCullumsmith is currently psychiatry chair at the University of Toledo, chief medical officer for value based care for the University of Toledo Physicians, and lead of the statewide Ohio Behavioral Health Taskforce.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to serve as the inaugural chair of psychiatry for the UT Tyler School of Medicine,” said McCullumsmith as quoted in the release. “Together, we are going to make East Texas the national model for integrated, person-centered psychiatric education and treatment.”

