Texas gives interim coach Rodney Terry raise to $1.2M

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2023 at 11:42 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas officials have more than doubled interim basketball coach Rodney Terry’s salary to $1.2 million this season as he leads the No. 5 Longhorns after the midseason firing of Chris Beard. Terry took over the team as acting head coach on Dec. 12 when Beard was initially suspended following his arrest on a felony domestic violence arrest. Terry was given the interim head coach title when Beard was fired on Jan. 5. Terry’s previous salary was $500,000. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said the school wanted to pay Terry a salary that reflected his increased duties this season.



