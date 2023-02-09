East Texas zoos respond to incidents at Dallas Zoo

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2023 at 10:51 am

EAST TEXAS (KRLD) – East Texas zoos are watchful for anyone who might try to steal their animals after thefts at at the Dallas Zoo. The president and CEO of the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler, Steve Marshall, said he considers the theft of two emperor tamarin monkeys in Dallas as being malicious intent and endangerment of the rare animals. Marshall says the exotic animals require special diets and some need medication. They could become sick or die without expert care. He says the Caldwell Zoo is monitoring its security cameras even more carefully. The Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin says it has added security personnel and surveillance cameras.

