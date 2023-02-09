Today is Thursday February 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2023 at 9:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


BREAKING NEWS: Popular composer Burt Bacharach has died at 94. Working with lyricist Hal David, Bacharach penned a long run of hit songs, many of them for Dionne Warwick. They include “Walk On By” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose.” The Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winning Bacharach also helped write the themes for such films as “Arthur” and “What’s New, Pussycat?” Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday. Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written.

 



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC