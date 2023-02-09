Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2023 at 9:06 am

BREAKING NEWS: Popular composer Burt Bacharach has died at 94. Working with lyricist Hal David, Bacharach penned a long run of hit songs, many of them for Dionne Warwick. They include “Walk On By” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose.” The Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winning Bacharach also helped write the themes for such films as “Arthur” and “What’s New, Pussycat?” Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday. Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written.

Go Back