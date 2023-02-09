’80 for Brady’ director Kyle Marvin talks Super Bowl, why Gus Kenworthy kiss scene was cut

Fans seem to be loving the new film 80 for Brady -- it’s currently at 90 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and this weekend it runs into some stiff competition with the Super Bowl itself.

Super Bowl Sunday is usually not a great time for movie attendance, but director Kyle Marvin tells ABC Audio that maybe it’s a good way to get in the mood for the big game.

"Like what a cool thing to watch a movie about the Super Bowl and then watch the Super Bowl," he says. "So I'm hoping it does good things just in the fact that it's in the conversation, it's in the zeitgeist."

The film also has competition with the rerelease of James Cameron’s Titanic in theaters. Last weekend 80 for Brady beat another of Cameron's movies, Avatar: The Way of Water, and he hopes his film can prevail again if people watch the game on Sunday and see his film another day like "why not Friday, Saturday or even Thursday."

"I think people can show up, have fun, enjoy that and then and still enjoy the Super Bowl. I think there's room for it," Marvin shares.

One thing there wasn't room for when it comes to the film, however, was a gay kiss scene with actor and olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. Kenworthy told Variety this week that his scene was cut from the film, theorizing that maybe Middle America didn’t want to see it but Marvin says it was cut for time, and no other reason.

"I love Gus and he did great work," Marvin expressed. "Unfortunately, I think it's just a product of a movie getting cut down for pace and time. And I'm sorry that it didn't make it as well... but there's nothing more to it than that."

