Scoreboard roundup — 2/8/23

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2023 at 4:53 am

iStock

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cleveland 113, Detroit 85

Washington 118, Charlotte 104

Toronto 112, San Antonio 98

Boston 106, Philadelphia 99

Miami 116, Indiana 111

Sacramento 130, Houston 128

Minnesota 143, Utah 118

Dallas 110, LA Clippers 104

Portland 125, Golden State 122

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

NY Rangers 4, Vancouver 3

Dallas 4, Minnesota 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Houston 80, Tulsa 42

Vanderbilt 66, Tennessee 65

West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 71

Providence 74, Georgetown 62

Creighton 75, Seton Hall 62

Alabama 97, Florida 69

Baylor 82, Oklahoma 72

San Diego St. 63, Utah St. 61

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back