Driver in strange Tesla crash apparently moved to rear seat

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2023 at 4:04 am

DETROIT (AP) — National Transportation Safety Board investigators apparently have solved the mystery of why no one was found behind the wheel of a Tesla that crashed in a Texas two years ago, killing two men. The agency says in a report released Wednesday on the 2021 crash in the Houston suburb of Spring that the 59-year-old Tesla driver apparently moved to the back seat shortly after slamming into the car’s front air bag in the crash, deforming the steering wheel. The crash raised questions about whether the car was operating on Tesla’s “Autopilot” driving system, but the NTSB determined that the system could not have been used on the street where the crash happened due to lack of lane lines.

Go Back