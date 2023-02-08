Today is Wednesday February 08, 2023
Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis reportedly teaming up for series based on Patricia Cornwall’s Kay Scarpetta books

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2023 at 5:17 pm
ABC -- NBC/Kevork Djansezian

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and newly minted Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis are reportedly joining forces for a TV adaptation of Patricia Cornwall's beloved Kay Scarpetta book series.

Deadline reports the Amazon project will have Kidman playing the Scarpetta character, a forensic pathologist who has appeared in 24 books, with Curtis playing her sister Dorothy.

Curtis has been circling an adaptation of Cornwall's bestselling books since 2021 via her Comet Pictures shingle; the new show, which Deadline said will span two eight-episode seasons, will be co-produced by Kidman's Blossom Films, Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios.

