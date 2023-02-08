Sheriff’s Office warns of new phone scam

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2023 at 5:20 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of a new telephone scam. According to a news release, someone left a voice message on the reporting person’s phone identifying himself as sheriff’s Sgt. Justin Hall, saying the call recipient needed to call him regarding a legal matter. The reporting person chose not to be a victim and notified the Sheriff’s Office to make a report. Officials say there is a Sgt. Justin Hall employed with the Sheriff’s Office, but he has not called anyone leaving voice messages concerning legal matters. If you receive a call like this and would like to verify its legitimacy, you may call the SCSO non-emergency number at (903) 566-6600.

All of these scammers are asking for some kind of monetary “fix” to some sort of fake legal matter such as failing to report to jury duty, according to the release. Officials say they tend to prey on the elderly and others who are vulnerable to scare tactics. Authorities urge you to understand that no representative of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office will ever call you and demand money.

Go Back