Disney to lay off 7,000 workers, CEO Bob Iger says

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2023 at 4:16 pm
(BURBANK, Calif.) -- ) -- Disney is set to lay off 7,000 workers, CEO Bob Iger said on the company's earnings call on Wednesday.

The company is targeting a total of $5.5 billion in cost savings, some of which will come from the reduction in workforce, Iger said.

"This reorganization will result in a more cost-effective, coordinated and streamlined approach to our operations," Iger said. "I do not make this decision lightly."

The job cuts will coincide with a restructuring that will divide the company into three core businesses: Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, Iger said.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

