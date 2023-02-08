New Mexico murder suspect at large after allegedly cutting off ankle monitor

(ALBUQUERQUE, N.M) -- A New Mexico murder suspect is on the run after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor, officials said.

Joe Anderson was released from jail in January pending trial for first-degree murder, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office.

The New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday overruled the district court's decision to release him and he was ordered detained until his trial. After requesting a bench warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, prosecutors learned that Anderson was missing, the district attorney's office said.

"This is exactly why we filed pretrial detention in this matter," Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement. "Unfortunately this individual has cut off his ankle monitor and is in the wind."

Law enforcement from the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, as well as other agencies, are currently looking for Anderson, prosecutors said Wednesday. A warrant has been issued for Anderson's arrest for failure to comply with conditions of release, court records show.

Anderson was arrested in December and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

He entered a not guilty plea to the charges during an arraignment in December.

Anderson is accused of fatally shooting Raymond Aviles in Albuquerque in August, following a dispute over a motorcycle, police said. Aviles was shot while attempting to drive away on a motorcycle Anderson had lent him, according to Albuquerque police.

Anderson was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2016 and has an "extensive criminal history," prosecutors said.

He is identifiable by several tattoos, including a Zia symbol on his face, authorities previously noted.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call (505) 843-STOP.

