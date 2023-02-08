Texas Freedom Caucus releases 88th session priorities

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2023 at 2:29 pm

AUSTIN — The Texas Freedom Caucus, chaired by state Rep. Matt Schaefer of Tyler, has released its 10 priorities for the 88th session of the Texas Legislature. According to the caucus website, categories include maximum property tax relief; securing the border; expanding educational freedom and ending so-called woke indoctrination; protecting Texas children; defending the sanctity of life; securing the grid and opposing ESG policies; protecting Second Amendment rights; increasing election integrity; restoring separation of powers; and health care affordability and medical freedom. The caucus says its mission is “to amplify the voice of liberty-minded, grassroots Texans.” Click here and navigate as desired for more information.

