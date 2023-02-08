Today is Wednesday February 08, 2023
Longview, Tyler show gains in sales tax allocations

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2023 at 1:41 pm
Longview, Tyler show gains in sales tax allocationsAUSTIN — The news is good for both Tyler and Longview in the latest sales tax allocation report from the state comptroller’s office. For February, Tyler brings in $6,280,139.65, up from $6,063,419.89 a year ago. For the year to date, Tyler shows $11,245,967.70, up from $11,060,380.74 at this time last year. Longview’s February figure is $4,806,911.52, compared to $4,498,936.23 for February 2022. Longview’s year-to-date total is $8,503,116.35, an incease from $8,010,086.26 a year ago. Statewide, local sales tax allocations for this month are up 9.3 per cent from last February. Click here for more detailed information, in East Texas and around the state.



