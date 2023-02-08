Another busy day for Tyler’s City Council

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2023 at 12:42 pm

TYLER — Several key items were addressed at Wednesday’s Tyler City Council meeting, including a couple involving infrastructure work. The Council approved a contract to reduce flooding and repair deteriorated stormwater infrastructure at five locations. Officials say the storm sewer pipes have deteriorated and developed structural issues that have allowed the soil to enter, creating sinkholes in paved streets and unpaved areas. Officials also report that progress is continuing on a consent decree, with over 45,000 feet of trenchless sewer line rehabilitation planned. According to a news release, about 115 sewer main lines are targeted, and the contract for the work also includes installing 58 manholes. Along with that, the city accepted the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 15th straight year. Click here for more details on those items and other city news.

