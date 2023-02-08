Today is Wednesday February 08, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Two children dead, six injured after city bus slams into Quebec day care

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2023 at 1:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


PBNJ Productions/Getty Images

(LAVAL, Quebec) -- Two children are dead and six others injured after a city bus crashed into a day care Wednesday in Laval, Quebec, a suburb of Montreal.

The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police said at a press conference.

The six other children did not suffer life-threatening injuries but have been transported to hospitals, police said.

One adult in shock was also transported to a hospital, according to police.

Parents have been reunited with children who were at the day care, police said.

"Those are children that are starting their lives," Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer told reporters at the scene.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet his heart is with the people of Laval.

"No words can take away the pain and fear that parents, children, and workers are feeling – but we are here for you," Trudeau wrote. "I’m keeping everyone affected by this unfathomable, tragic event in my thoughts."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC